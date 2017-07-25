Business

McAuliffe announces new jobs in Arlington County

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

A tech company that connects people to private investigators is planning to expand in Virginia with the state's help.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Monday the state will help Trustify expand its Arlington County operations through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The exact amount of state aid was unspecified.

Trustify says it will spend $1 million to expand, creating 184 new jobs. The company was founded in 2015 and says it is the first "technology platform" to pair clients and private investigators around the country.

