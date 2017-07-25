Business

Woman killed after being struck by Brightline train

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:43 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Authorities say a woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports the woman was hit Monday as the train traveled through Boca Raton on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks.

Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir says the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Desir says she didn't know which direction the train was traveling when it struck the woman. The woman's identity hasn't been released.

Brightline said in a statement that the company is working with authorities as they investigate the death.

Brightline is set to launch service between West Palm Beach and Miami later this summer. In preparation for the start of its service, the company has been testing its trains along the FEC line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video