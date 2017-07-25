Business

Vodafone Qatar restores service after widespread outage

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 6:41 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

One of Qatar's two telecommunications companies says it has resolved a major network outage more than a week after its services failed.

Vodafone Qatar said on Tuesday that it has "fully restored" technical problems that took its 3G and 4G+ voice and data services offline, starting July 17. It blamed the outage on the failure of a key hardware component containing user information known as a "home location register."

It is offering postpaid customers free data service to compensate them for lost services, while prepaid users get additional phone credit.

Vodafone and rival Ooredoo are both partly owned by government-linked entities. The outage happened as Qatar remains locked in a dispute with four other Arab countries that have cut ties with the Gulf country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video