Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street.

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 9:42 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Gains for banks and energy stocks are leading indexes higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 3 percent Tuesday after turning in a strong quarter, and mining company Freeport-McMoRan jumped 10 percent after reporting revenue that was higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,626.

Technology stocks fell. The Nasdaq composite gave up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,400.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video