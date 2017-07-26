New York farm-based distillers can expand offerings

Farm distilleries can now sell New York state labelled beer, wine and cider for consumption on-site.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation approving the sales on Tuesday. The Democrat says it allows for new revenue streams and exposure for brewers, distillers, winemakers and cider makers.
Previously, farm distilleries could only sell state-labelled spirits for on-premises consumption. Meanwhile, farm breweries, cideries and wineries could sell state-labelled beer, wine, spirits and ciders.
Comments