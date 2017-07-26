In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017, photo, a construction worker helps with finishing touches at the new Ferguson Empowerment Center in Ferguson, Mo. The new $3 million center will house an Urban League office focused on job training and placement. A dedication ceremony is planned Wednesday morning, July 26.
In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017, photo, a construction worker helps with finishing touches at the new Ferguson Empowerment Center in Ferguson, Mo. The new $3 million center will house an Urban League office focused on job training and placement. A dedication ceremony is planned Wednesday morning, July 26.

Empowerment center to open in Ferguson at burned store site

By JIM SALTER Associated Press

July 26, 2017 1:29 AM

FERGUSON, Mo.

The president of the National Urban League says he's seen "steps in the right direction" in Ferguson, Missouri, in the three years since Michael Brown's death, and he's hopeful the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center will help even more.

The $3 million center was built on property where a QuikTrip convenience store was burned during rioting after the 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed by a white police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. The center that will house a job training and placement service opens Wednesday — the same day the Urban League starts its national conference in St. Louis.

National Urban League President Michael Morial says the events in Ferguson after Brown's death highlighted challenges many communities face, including poverty and disparities in education and health.

