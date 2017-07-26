For-profit Santa Fe arts company seeks development grant

The creators of a for-profit immersion arts exhibition are seeking final approval of $1.1 million in grants from the city of Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico.
The Santa Fe City Council has scheduled a vote Wednesday evening on a grant proposal from Meow Wolf that is designed to create 250 local jobs over the course of five years.
More than 500,000 people have flocked to Meow Wolf's kaleidoscopic art exhibit space since it opened in March 2016 at a converted bowling alley in Santa Fe. The startup company led by CEO Vince Kadlubek has been pursuing private investors and public grants as it installs a creative studio at an industrial warehouse.
The goal is to expand into major cities such as Denver, Las Vegas or Austin, Texas.
