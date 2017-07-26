Business

Swedish government in no-confidence vote over security leak

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 5:09 AM

HELSINKI

Sweden's right-wing opposition parties say they are planning a motion of no confidence in three government ministers over a security leak which could result in major changes in the minority government.

They announced the move Wednesday, following last week's reports of a 2015 leak that allowed IT workers abroad to access confidential information in Swedish government and police databases when the Transport Agency outsourced some of its services to IBM in the Czech Republic.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who described the leak a disaster, said he first heard about it in January, some 18 months after it occurred.

It was not immediately clear when the four parties will table the motion.

The Social Democrats and the Greens form the ruling minority coalition.

