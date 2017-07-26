Italian bank says 400,000 loan account details hacked

FILE -- In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, people walk in front of the entrance of the UniCredit tower at the Porta Nuova business district in Milan, Italy. Italy’s largest bank, Unicredit, says accounts of some 400,000 customers in Italy have been hacked. The bank said in a statement Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that the hackers accessed only accounts related to personal loans, and that it was breached through an unidentified external commercial partner. Luca Bruno AP Photo