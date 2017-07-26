FILE - This Wednesday, March 30, 2016, file photo shows a Hilton hotel in Richmond, Va. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
FILE - This Wednesday, March 30, 2016, file photo shows a Hilton hotel in Richmond, Va. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Steve Helber, File AP Photo
FILE - This Wednesday, March 30, 2016, file photo shows a Hilton hotel in Richmond, Va. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Steve Helber, File AP Photo

Business

Hilton beats Street 2Q forecasts, boosts outlook

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 10:13 AM

NEW YORK

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter profit as occupancy and rates rose.

The hotelier, which owns the Waldorf Astoria and DoubleTree chains, also boosted its outlook.

The company's profit fell 30.5 percent to $166 million, or 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for 50 cents per share.

The decline was mainly due to discontinued operations. Income from continuing operations rose to $167 million from $100 million.

Revenue at the McLean, Virginia-based company rose 20 percent to $2.35 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion, on average.

The overall revenue increase came from a 1.8 percent boost in revenue per room, a key measure for hotel operators. Occupancy rose 0.4 percent and the average daily room rate rose 1.2 percent.

For the current quarter ending in October, Hilton expects its adjusted per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.78 to $1.85 per share, up from prior guidance of $1.73 to $1.81 per share.

Hilton shares have risen 14.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has gained 30.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video