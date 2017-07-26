In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling coal makes it way through downtown Pittsburgh. Norfolk Southern Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling coal makes it way through downtown Pittsburgh. Norfolk Southern Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling coal makes it way through downtown Pittsburgh. Norfolk Southern Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

Business

Norfolk Southern beats 2Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 8:15 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $497 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.71.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Norfolk Southern shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 11 percent. The stock has climbed 29 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video