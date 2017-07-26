Business

Coroner: Coal mine worker killed; run over by own bulldozer

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 9:51 AM

POTTSVILLE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania mine worker has been killed after he was run over by his own bulldozer.

The Schuylkill (SKOOL'-kil) County coroner says 28-year-old Andrew Oxenrider died Tuesday morning at the Reading Anthracite property in Cass township.

Township police say Oxenrider either fell or got pulled out of the cab of his bulldozer or otherwise exited it and fell under its tracks about 9:40 a.m. The machine then ran down an embankment on its own before an obstruction stopped it.

Reading Anthracite officials were cooperating in the Mine Safety and Health Administration investigation into the death.

An autopsy was expected Wednesday.

