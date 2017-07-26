Business

Police: Stabbing on Boston Common leaves 2 injured

The Associated Press

July 26, 2017 8:30 PM

BOSTON

Boston police say two people have been wounded, one critically, in a stabbing at a popular downtown public park.

Police say three people were arrested after the attack Wednesday evening on Boston Common as they attempted to flee on a subway train.

Police say they responded within 20 seconds to a report of a fight on the Common just after 5:20 p.m.

Police Commissioner William B. Evans says one victim had been stabbed in the stomach and was in critical condition at Tufts Medical Center. He says the other victim suffered a superficial wound to his back.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

