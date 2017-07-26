The Latest: Passengers stuck on ship after woman's death

The Latest on the death of a woman from a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship (all times local):
3:50 p.m.
Several thousand passengers are stuck on a cruise ship docked in Alaska's capital city as authorities investigate the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman following a domestic dispute aboard the vessel.
The FBI and Coast Guard are investigating the death, which occurred Tuesday night on a Princess Cruises ship. The FBI is involved because the death occurred in U.S. waters.
The Emerald Princess arrived in Juneau about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and none of the 3,400 passengers have been allowed to get off the ship as of late afternoon.
Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali says conversations are underway to offer passengers some compensation for lost time, such as providing credits for shore excursions.
Authorities have released very few details about the unidentified woman's death.
10:40 a.m.
The FBI is investigating the death of a Utah woman stemming from a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship traveling in U.S. waters off Alaska.
Princess Cruises says in a statement that the death occurred Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess but didn't provide more details or immediately return calls. The 3,400-passenger ship arrived in Alaska's capital city of Juneau on Wednesday, but passengers didn't immediately get off.
FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier says no arrests have yet been made, but a team was heading to Juneau. She says the agency is required to step in when such deaths occur in international or U.S. waters.
Princess says the Emerald Princess departed Seattle on Sunday to begin a weeklong cruise.
