Business

Tax preparer gets 36 months for filing false return

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 2:13 AM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A Louisiana tax preparer has been sentenced to three years in prison for filing a false tax return and not paying more than $350,000 in taxes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release Wednesday, said U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced 49-year-old Kevin Dalcourt and ordered him Friday to pay $397,989 restitution and a nearly $90,000 fine.

According to his April guilty plea, Dalcourt owned and managed Kevin's Tax Service in Lafayette. He was jailed in 2010 on non-tax related state charges but continued to manage his business. His wife, Tamiko Dalcourt, helped run the company while he was in prison. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to file a 2012 return. She faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video