Business

Dow Chemical beats Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:10 AM

MIDLAND, Mich.

Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $13.83 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.65 billion.

Dow Chemical shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has increased 24 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video