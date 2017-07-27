Business

Boston Scientific tops Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:12 AM

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $146 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.27 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.89 billion to $8.99 billion.

Boston Scientific shares have climbed 27 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has risen 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video