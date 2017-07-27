Historic Whipple truss bridge in Texas to be replaced

In this July 12, 2017 photo, local residents Ashley Abel, center, points down stream while walking on the Whipple Truss bridge with Leon Smith, left, Deb Tolman, and Jim Heid, right, near Clifton, Texas. The wood-and-asphalt bridge that has spanned the Bosque river since 1884 is scheduled to be replaced with a more modern one made of concrete. Waco Tribune Herald, via AP Rod Aydelotte