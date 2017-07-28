Business

Grain higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 10:21 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 5 cents at $4.8460 a bushel; Sept corn was up .20 cents at $3.7440 a bushel; Sept oats lost 1 cent at $2.9060 a bushel while August soybeans gained 1.60 cents to $9.9640 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .90 cent lower at $1.1340 a pound; August feeder cattle lost 1.28 cents at $1.4655 pound; August lean hogs was .43 cent lower at $.8183 a pound.

