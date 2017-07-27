New deal reached to fix VA budget crisis after vets protest

In this July 11, 2017 photo, six members of the 23rd Infantry Division pose for a photo in Rock Spring, Wyo., after being out of touch with each other for 46 years. Pictured from left are Ernie Guthrie of Lincolnton, Ga.; David Uhlenhake of Decora, Iowa; Bill Rossetti of Rock Springs; Bill Woznick of Kerrville, Texas; Jerry Lenox of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and Paul Steinmetz of Lincoln, Neb. Daily Rocket-Miner via AP Ann Jantz