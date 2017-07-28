Priebus takes his turn on the Trump administration hot seat

FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo