FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency.
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus talks with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House in Washington. New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after Priebus Thursday, July 27, 2017, as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing in a pull-no-punches interview that laid bare the personality clashes and internal turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

Business

Priebus takes his turn on the Trump administration hot seat

By JILL COLVIN and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

July 28, 2017 4:27 AM

WASHINGTON

Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) has been in a relatively vulnerable position in the Trump White House since day one. His powers and control over access to the president were always weaker than most previous chiefs of staff. And he was surrounded by high-profile rivals with a boss known for encouraging conflict among his subordinates.

Now the sudden arrival of new communications chief Anthony Scaramucci has turned up the heat in a very public way. Scaramucci doesn't bother to hide his disdain for the longtime Republican Party operative, profanely ranting against him to reporters and openly accusing him of leaking to the media. Priebus continues to play his public role, but amid speculation as to how long he can last.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video