2-year sentence for New Zealand man in arms-export case

A New Zealand resident convicted of coming to the U.S. to buy devices with missile and space applications so he could sell them to China has been sentenced to two years in prison.
A federal jury convicted 38-year-old William Ali in December of conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act.
Ali, who lives in New Zealand, claimed an undercover agent induced him to come to Seattle to purchase the devices.
Federal prosecutors said he knew he needed a license from the U.S. State Department if he wanted to export the accelerometers and gyroscopes at issue, but he opted not to.
Brad Bench, the special agent in charge of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle, said in a written statement following Ali's sentencing Thursday that the export controls are in place to keep sensitive technology from falling into the hands of the United States' rivals.
