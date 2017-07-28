New lumber facility opening in Bowling Green

A lumber company is building a manufacturing facility in Bowling Green that will employ 50 workers.
An announcement from the Kentucky governor's office says Carter Lumber will invest $10 million in the facility which will be located at the Kentucky Transpark.
It will produce roof and floor trusses, wall panels and other engineered wood products. Construction of the 70,000 square-foot (6503 sq. meter) facility could begin in later this year, and company leaders could open the location by next year. The facility will operate under the company's Kight Home Center division.
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said the growing company will fit well in the community.
The company purchased the Kight Home Center brand in 2005 and currently operates seven Kight locations in Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.
