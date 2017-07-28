Business

Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to smuggling contraband

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 2:23 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

A Tennessee prison inmate has pleaded guilty to smuggling marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into the facility by using food delivery trucks.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said in a news release that 37-year-old Kendrick Watson pleaded guilty Tuesday to money laundering and introduction of contraband in a penal institution. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a judge.

Investigators said Watson imported contraband items into the Shelby County Penal Farm and then sold them to other inmates for profit in July, August and September of last year. Inmates had friends or relatives send Watson or his associates money orders or cash cards that would be used to pay for the smuggled items.

Prosecutors say 12 of 18 defendants indicted in the case have pleaded guilty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video