Judge expected to rule in Cook County soda tax lawsuit

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 5:42 AM

CHICAGO

A judge is expected to decide whether to dismiss a lawsuit over Cook County's proposed tax on sweetened beverages.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is suing the county, arguing the proposed tax is unconstitutional and too vague. The penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages was to go into effect July 1, but a temporary restraining order blocking the tax has been in effect. A Cook County judge is scheduled Friday to rule on the county's request to dismiss the association's lawsuit.

Cook County projected collecting about $67.5 million in revenue from the tax this year and more than $200 million for fiscal year 2018. The delay in implementing the tax has resulted in layoff notices being sent to hundreds of county workers.

