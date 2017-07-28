Business

Honolulu law makes looking at devices in crosswalks illegal

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 9:01 AM

HONOLULU

A law banning Honolulu pedestrians from using cell phones and other electronic devices while crossing the street will soon be in effect.

Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2w6w0XK ) the new law goes into effect Oct. 25. Mayor Kirk Caldwell called the city's new law one he wishes it didn't have to pass, but he says common sense does not always prevail.

The first violation can earn a pedestrian a $15 to $35 fine. Additional violations go up to $75 to $99. For comparison, jaywalking is a $130 fine.

Councilman Brandon Elefante says the fines are low because the law is meant to be a reminder to stay aware while crossing the street.

