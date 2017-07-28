The Latest: Arizona awards contract on wrong-way driving

The Latest on Arizona's effort to combat wrong-way driving (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
The Arizona State Transportation Board has awarded a contract to the lowest bidder on a project that aims to curb wrong-way driving that has resulted in fatal wrecks on Phoenix-area freeways.
The board's unanimous vote Friday awards the contract Contractors West, Inc., a Mesa-based company that specializes in highway electrical and sign work.
State officials expect the thermal cameras used to detect wrong-way vehicles on Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be installed by the end of November.
Contractors West's bid was about $1.9 million. That's 6.6 percent higher than the state's estimate but well within the project budget of $3.7 million.
State officials hope the state's purchase of most of the equipment that will be used for the project will expedite its completion.
7:20 a.m.
The Arizona State Transportation Board is poised to award a project contract to a company that will work on a system to reduce the risk of wrong-way driving.
The board's decision expected Friday will come after Gov. Doug Ducey called for state agencies to combat the deadly issue. The board approved a $3.7 million plan to construct a system using thermal camera technology that officials say will help curb the problem through early warning methods.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the system will be the first of its kind across the United States. Officials say the chosen company will install the system beginning early next month.
The project will use thermal-detection cameras to sense wrong-way vehicles and alert those drivers and others on the freeway with warning signs and advisories.
