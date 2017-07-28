EPA OKs pollution controls on new diesel Jeeps, Ram pickups

FILE - In this July 22, 2011 file photo, the Chrysler logo is displayed at a car dealership in Omaha, Neb. U.S. regulators have blessed emissions controls on 2017 versions of Fiat Chrysler diesel trucks, allowing them to go on sale and potentially helping to resolve allegations that the company cheated on pollution tests. The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, July 28, 2017 certified diesel Ram pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs as compliant with the Clean Air Act. The move could help to end a government lawsuit alleging the company installed illegal pollution control software on 104,000 of its 2014 through 2016 3-liter diesels. Nati Harnik AP Photo