Island businesses fret about power outage losses

Vacationers head north on NC 12 on Hatteras Island, N.C., on Friday, July 28, 2017. An estimated 10,000 tourists face a noon deadline Friday for evacuating the island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or to resume interrupted vacations.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Steve Earley
Customers enter the darkened Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe on Hatteras Island, N.C., on Friday, July 28, 2017. An estimated 10,000 tourists face a noon deadline Friday for evacuating the island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or to resume interrupted vacations.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Steve Earley
Passengers ride the ferry back from Ocracoke to Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
The ferry back from Ocracoke to Hatteras is full Friday July, 28, 2017. in Hatteras, N.C. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Vicki Harrison walks through Harbor House Seafood in Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. Even though the power was out, Harbor House was open, keeping the fish cool using ice and a portable generator. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Shoppers, including Tara Clark, shop at Ocracoke Outfitters in Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. Even though the power was out, Clark and her kids, who are from Indianapolis, were able to shop and buy souvenirs. The store stayed open without power but only accepted cash for purchases. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Tara Clark and her children, Eli, 9, and Lucy, 11, shop at Ocracoke Outfitters in Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. Even though the power was out the three, who are from Indianapolis, were able to shop and buy souvenirs. The store stayed open without power but only accepted cash for purchases. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Vicki Harrison checks the temperature of the fish display at Harbor House Seafood in Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. Even though the power was out, Harbor House was open, keeping the fish cool using ice and a portable generator. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Vicki Harrison adds ice to the fish display at Harbor House Seafood in Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. Even though the power was out, Harbor House was open, keeping the fish cool using ice and a portable generator. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Vicki Harrison adds ice to the fish display at Harbor House Seafood in Hatteras, N.C. Friday July, 28, 2017. Even though the power was out, Harbor House was open, keeping the fish cool using ice and a portable generator. A man-made power outage, not an approaching hurricane, forced 10,000 tourists to flee two North Carolina islands and turned summer vacation into a messy nightmare for many.
The News & Observer via AP
Ethan Hyman
Andrew Kaczmarski, left, and brother Ed Kaczmarski said they were doing fine during the power outage on Hatteras Island on Friday, July 28, 2017. They had 18 people staying in a house.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Steve Earley
Comments