Aaron Howe cooks in the dark kitchen at the Island Convenience Store in Rodanthe on Hatteras Island, N.C., on Friday, July 28, 2017. An estimated 10,000 tourists face a noon deadline Friday for evacuating the island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people searching for a place to eat, stay cool or to resume interrupted vacations. Howe says it is the only place in town to get a meal.
Business

Island businesses fret about power outage losses

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JONATHAN DREW Associated Press

July 29, 2017 2:37 AM

A power outage that drove tourists from two North Carolina islands was wiping out a significant chunk of the lucrative summer months for local businesses.

It could take days or weeks to repair the blackout caused Thursday by construction crews working on a bridge between Outer Banks islands. While generators were being brought in, they came with instructions to use power only for necessities such as refrigerators and fans so they weren't overloaded.

A construction company building the new bridge drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line, cutting power to thousands on Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands.

Restaurant owner Jason Wells says his Ocracoke Island business is missing out on the more than $5,000 per day in sales it normally makes this time of year.

