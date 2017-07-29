Young public address announcer rising in broadcasting game

Peninsula Oilers public announcer Casey Roehl works the sound system at Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark during a Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Alaska Baseball League contest against the Anchorage Bucs in Kenai, Alaska. Roehl's rapid rise to his current position behind the mic and soundboard at Coral Seymour Memorial Park in Kenai has been nothing less than remarkable. Peninsula Clarion via AP Joey Clecka