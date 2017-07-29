Raytheon-Lockheed gets $10M lightweight launcher contract

A Raytheon-Lockheed team has been awarded a $10 million Army contract for work on a lightweight launcher.
The Arizona Daily Star reports (https://goo.gl/eZ8mQB) that the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture will work through September 2019 on reducing the weight of the Javelin Command Launch Unit. The venture will be based at Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson.
A Pentagon contract notice says the project will include management, engineering and design work for the portable Javelin antitank missile system. First produced in 1996, the shoulder-fired Javelin has been fired in combat more than 2,000 times by U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 2003 invasion of Iraq in 2003.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that the Javelin is used by about 20 allied nations.
