AP Explains: What's behind Venezuela's constituent assembly?

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a doll of the late President Hugo Chavez holding a sign that reads in Spanish "Constituent Assembly, Yes it's going" during a political rally with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 27, 2017. President Maduro has provoked international outcry and enraged an opposition demanding his resignation with his push to elect an assembly that will rewrite the troubled South American nation's constitution. Sunday's election will cap nearly four months of political upheaval that has left thousands detained and injured and at least 100 dead. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo