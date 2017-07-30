Deadly crashes spur calls for tractor-trailer side guards

FILE - This June 29, 1967, file photo shows the mangled car that actress Jayne Mansfield died in after colliding with a truck, on Route 90 outside of New Orleans. Fifty years after Mansfield car slammed underneath a tractor-trailer, auto safety advocates say hundreds of similar deaths annually could be prevented by guard rails mounted beneath trucks. New York Sen. Charles Schumer has called on federal regulators to require truck underride guards after two cars skidded under a jackknifed milk tanker in northern New York earlier this month. File AP Photo