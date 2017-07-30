FILE - This June 29, 1967, file photo shows the mangled car that actress Jayne Mansfield died in after colliding with a truck, on Route 90 outside of New Orleans. Fifty years after Mansfield car slammed underneath a tractor-trailer, auto safety advocates say hundreds of similar deaths annually could be prevented by guard rails mounted beneath trucks. New York Sen. Charles Schumer has called on federal regulators to require truck underride guards after two cars skidded under a jackknifed milk tanker in northern New York earlier this month.
Business

Deadly crashes spur calls for tractor-trailer side guards

By MARY ESCH Associated Press

July 30, 2017 11:23 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Auto safety advocates are calling for updated regulations to prevent gruesome deaths caused by cars slamming beneath tractor-trailers in highway crashes.

Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer called for mandated side-underride guards on big rigs after four people died earlier this month on a New York highway when two cars slid under a jackknifed milk tanker truck.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested a new side-underride guard this spring and said such guards could prevent hundreds of deaths per year.

Marianne Karth and Lois Durso, who lost daughters to underride crashes, are lobbying Congress to mandate stronger underride protection.

But industry groups say a better approach is technology to prevent crashes in the first place, such as automatic emergency braking and collision warning systems.

