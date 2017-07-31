Audubon aluminum plant to expand in Henderson

An aluminum producer is expanding its plant in western Kentucky with an $8.3 million investment.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's office says Audubon Metals is expanding its Henderson plant and creating an additional 39 jobs.
The 21,000-square foot (1951-sq. meter) addition at Audubon will expand the facility to more than 333,000 square feet (30936.45 sq. meters). The expansion will house a new furnace for aluminum smelting.
Audubon Metals president and CEO Jim Butkus says the changes will add production capacity to meet increased market demand.
Companies use Audubon's ingots to produce automotive parts, lighting and metering equipment, appliances and small-engine components.
