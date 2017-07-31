Chinese official says no link between US trade and N. Korea

In this Oct. 6, 2016 photo, loaded trucks are seen crossing the friendship bridge connecting China and North Korea in Dandong, a Chinese border city, opposite side of the North Korean town of Sinuiju. Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming said on Monday, July 31, 2017, said Monday the issue of China-U.S. trade should be kept separate from the issue of North Korean security threats, pushing back on statements from U.S. President Donald Trump. Chinatopix via AP)