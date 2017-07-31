Wet, cool summer slows corn harvest

Vermont's sweet corn season is expected to be about one to two weeks late due to a damper, cooler summer.
Mike Isham of Isham Family Farm in Williston tells the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2tWM0ie ) the soil has been too damp for seeds to stay covered when he uses a corn planter, so he had to replant some by hand. He also had to plant later than usual.
The National Weather Service in South Burlington has measured 15 inches of rain between May 1 and Sunday compared to the average of 11 inches of rain the station typically has during that time period.
Isham harvests corn for six to eight weeks on average but this year he expects to have only about three weeks of corn.
