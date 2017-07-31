Business

Grain lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 9:53 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 6.40 cents at $4.7440 a bushel; Sept corn was down 5 cents at $3.6920 a bushel; Sept oats lost 5.20 cents at $2.85 a bushel while August soybeans lost 12.20 cents to $9.8840 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .40 cent lower at $1.1250 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .75 cent at $1.4530 pound; August lean hogs was .43 cent lower at $.8098 a pound.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video