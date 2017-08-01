Richmond man sentenced for mail fraud in fees scam

A central Kentucky man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for embezzling money from several related commercial real estate companies in Lexington.
Robert K. Chaffins of Richmond was sentenced Monday on four counts of mail fraud. The 65-year-old was vice president of a conglomerate of related business entities.
Chaffins was in charge of collecting various payments for renting business space. Federal prosecutors say he set up bank accounts in the name of these entities, billed the tenants for fees and then kept the money. From 2007 to January 2016, Chaffins deposited more than $1 million in checks meant for the companies he worked for.
With the money he bought a second home, a car and invested in personal retirement accounts.
