West Virginia attorney general sues charter bus company

A state judge has approved an agreement between West Virginia's attorney general and a charter bus company, ordering $22,600 in refunds for two canceled field trips and a family vacation.
The agreement with Cav's Coach Company LLC, based in Cross Lanes, and owner Christopher Todd Cavender requires the three payments by Aug. 14.
It was approved last week by Mingo County Circuit Court Judge Miki Thompson.
Pending a final determination in the case, it prohibits the company from taking money or providing charters.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office sued, alleging the company defaulted on refund agreements.
He says civil penalties and possible refunds owed to other customers will be argued as part of the ongoing case.
Comments