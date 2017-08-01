North Korea's evolving ways to get what it wants and needs

In this May 23, 2005, file photo, a North Korea cargo ship Paik Du San cast anchor as the bags of fertilizer are loading its at Ulsan port in Ulsan, South Korea. North Korea has been condemned and sanctioned for its nuclear ambitions, yet has still received food, fuel and other aid from its neighbors and adversaries for decades. How does the small, isolated country keep getting what it wants and needs to prevent its collapse? Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo