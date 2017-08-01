Business

Wyoming to decide on 1st major new coal mine in decades

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 4:03 AM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming officials are about to decide on a final round of approval for the state's first major new coal mine in decades.

Lexington, Kentucky-based Ramaco wants to use coal from the Sheridan-area mine for a proposed carbon-based materials research facility. Many car and airplane parts are made of carbon fiber, a strong and lightweight material.

The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council plans to vote on the mine Tuesday in Cheyenne.

Sheridan-area residents represented by the Sheridan-based Powder River Basin Resource Council worry the Brook Mine could lower the water table and say blasting could destabilize their homes.

Other opponents include a mining company with competing claims. Ramaco officials say they've addressed the concerns raised to the extent required.

The vast majority of Wyoming coal is burned in power plants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video