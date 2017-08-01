Wyoming to decide on 1st major new coal mine in decades

Wyoming officials are about to decide on a final round of approval for the state's first major new coal mine in decades.
Lexington, Kentucky-based Ramaco wants to use coal from the Sheridan-area mine for a proposed carbon-based materials research facility. Many car and airplane parts are made of carbon fiber, a strong and lightweight material.
The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council plans to vote on the mine Tuesday in Cheyenne.
Sheridan-area residents represented by the Sheridan-based Powder River Basin Resource Council worry the Brook Mine could lower the water table and say blasting could destabilize their homes.
Other opponents include a mining company with competing claims. Ramaco officials say they've addressed the concerns raised to the extent required.
The vast majority of Wyoming coal is burned in power plants.
