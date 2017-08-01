Business

Senate Democrats say 'no' to cuts for rich in GOP tax plan

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:14 AM

WASHINGTON

Most Senate Democrats and independents say upcoming legislation to rewrite the tax code should make sure the middle class doesn't pay more.

They won't support any upcoming GOP effort to overhaul the U.S. tax code that delivers tax cuts to "the top one percent" or adds to the government's $20 trillion debt. That's the word in a letter signed by 45 of the 48 Senate Democratic caucus members.

Republicans controlling Congress are gearing up to advance their tax measure this fall, promising to lower rates on businesses and individuals, while clearing out many tax breaks and deductions.

The letter issued Tuesday says that Democrats hope to work with Republicans to promote investment and modernize the outdated tax code, but the terms laid out by Democrats are unlikely to tempt Republicans

