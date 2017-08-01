Business

Pfizer tops 2Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:18 AM

NEW YORK

Pfizer is reporting second-quarter profit of $3.07 billion.

The New York company had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations by 2 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $12.9 billion was just shy of analyst projections for revenue of $13.02 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.54 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. have increased 2 percent this year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

