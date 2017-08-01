Business

Passengers from Scotland stuck on plane after customs mix-up

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 10:18 AM

WARWICK, R.I.

A planeload of passengers who landed in Rhode Island on a flight from Scotland were stuck on the jet for more than an hour because there were no customs officials to greet them.

The Norwegian Air passengers were not allowed off the plane at T.F. Green Airport on Monday night until staff from U.S. Customs and Border Protection could get there.

Airline spokesman Anders Lindstrom says there was "a misunderstanding in terms of staffing" for the four-time-per-week flight.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp. operates T.F. Green and called it "a temporary operational miscommunication with Customs and Border Protection."

The flight arrived at 7:35 p.m. The airport corporation says passengers were allowed to deplane at 8:46 p.m.

Lindstrom says the airline had full sympathy for the passengers.

