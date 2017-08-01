Actor and human rights activist Danny Glover, applauds with UAW members and Nissan employees at the UAW Canton, Miss., headquarters during a workers' rally, near the Nissan vehicle assembly plant, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Glover participated in the small rally to maintain workers' morale, while UAW workers set up an informational line outside employee entrances at the Nissan plant. The UAW has a vote scheduled Aug. 3-4, on whether it should represent the 3,700 full time company workers.
Business

Top backers renew support for union at Nissan in Mississippi

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 8:10 PM

CANTON, Miss.

High profile backers of a union at Nissan's Mississippi plant are renewing their support for the United Auto Workers.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez addressed UAW supporters by videoconference Tuesday, two days before 3,700 workers begin voting on whether the UAW should represent them. Actor Danny Glover, a UAW supporter for years, traveled to Canton to meet with more than 50 workers at a UAW office.

Union supporters and opponents are battling over the vote, which ends Friday at one of three American plants owned by Japanese-based Nissan Motor Co. Management opposes the union, saying that it would hurt the plant's economic competitiveness.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and other Republicans have lambasted the support of Sanders, a Vermont independent and former Democratic presidential candidate.

