Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars joins sports agency

FILE - In this July 16, 2013, file photo, Joe Dumars, then the Detroit Pistons' president of basketball operations, speaks during a news conference in Auburn Hills, Mich. Dumars has joined a sports agency. Independent Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, it had hired Dumars to run its basketball division, which includes clients such as New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins. Dumars says he looks forward to beginning the new chapter of his career. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo