Hunter who says pistol exploded in hand sues gun maker Glock

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:27 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Massachusetts hunter who says a pistol exploded in his hands is suing firearms manufacturer Glock Inc. and other companies in federal court for $1 million.

The Springfield Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2vmhZrP ) that a lawyer for plaintiff Rodney MacDonald, of Springfield, said at an initial hearing Tuesday that his client suffered hearing loss, a leg injury and a loss of sensation in one hand.

MacDonald's lawsuit says he borrowed the gun from a friend during a 2012 hunting trip in Chester. He says the gun blew apart as he fired it, sending shrapnel flying into his face and body.

Glock says such claims are not uncommon and it intends to defend the case.

The companies that made and sold the ammo are also named as defendants in the case.

