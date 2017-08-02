Business

Direct flights started between Paris and Orlando, Florida.

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 2:30 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

It's going to be easier to fly between the City of Light and the City Beautiful.

Direct flights started this week between Paris and Orlando.

Norwegian Airlines started the weekly service on Monday between Charles de Gaulle Airport and Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando-bound flights from Paris take place on Mondays. The return flights from Orlando leave Monday nights and arrive in Paris on Tuesdays.

Previous direct service between Orlando and Paris was operated by Air France, but it ended in 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video