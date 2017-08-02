Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers

In this photo provide by the Bryan, Texas Fire Department, taken April 29, 2014, Bryan Texas firefighters transport injured worker in a stretcher to the ambulance. An explosion at the Bryan Texas Utilities Power Plant left a 60-year-old employee dead and two injured. Earle Robinson, 60, and other employees were doing maintenance work at Bryan Texas Utilities Power Plant, about 100 miles north of Houston, when there was a loud explosion. Workers called 911 and pleaded for help. Older people are dying on the job at a higher rate than workers overall, even as the rate of workplace fatalities decreases, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics. Bryan, Texas Fire Department via AP)