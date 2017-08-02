High-profile lawyers targeted in Mexico spyware scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, a photograph of murdered photojournalist Ruben Espinosa sits among flowers and candles in front of his casket inside a funeral home before his wake begins in Mexico City. Mexico’s surveillance scandal widened Wednesday, August 2 2017, to encompass a pair of prominent human rights attorneys probing a multiple homicide case whose victims include a photojournalist and an activist. The internet watchdog Citizen Lab said Karla Micheel Salas and David Pena were targeted in 2015, weeks after they questioned prosecutors’ handling of the killings of activist Nadia Vera, journalist Ruben Espinosa and three other women in a Mexico City apartment in July that year. The victims were tortured and shot to death. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo